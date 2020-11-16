Bourne caught four of five targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Bourne finished third on the team in both targets and receptions, though his average of 6.5 yards per catch was nothing to write home about. He was on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the days leading up to the game but he displayed no ill effects after taking the last couple of weeks to recuperate. Bourne will now rest up over the bye before taking on the Rams November 29th, when his role could diminish if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is cleared to return.