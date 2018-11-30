49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Making another start
Bourne and Austin Pettis will serve as the 49ers' starting receivers in Sunday's game in Seattle, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It will be the second straight start for both players, who will benefit from the continued absences of Marquise Goodwin (not-injury related) and Pierre Garcon (knee). Pettis, a rookie second-round pick who set career highs across the board in Week 12 against the Buccaneers (four catches for 77 yards and one touchdown on seven targets) ranks as the more appealing fantasy option of the two. With a pedestrian 6.4 yards per target over nine games this season, Bourne hasn't shown much of a knack for big plays, but at 6-foot-1, he at least offers some decent size in the red zone.
