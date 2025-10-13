Bourne finished with five receptions on nine targets for 142 yards in Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Fresh off posting a career-best 142 receiving yards against the Rams in Week 5, Bourne likely made his managers double take at the box score after hitting that same mark in consecutive contests. The 29-year-old has shown great chemistry with old teammate Mac Jones, as the former Patriots continue to post video game numbers filling in for injured 49ers' starters in 2025. Bourne continued starting in place of Ricky Pearsall (knee) while Jauan Jennings (ribs) returned in a limited capacity but revealed that he was playing with five broken ribs after the contest. If Pearsall is forced to miss a third-consecutive game in Week 7, then Bourne's stock would remain elevated for next Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. Either way, managers should continue riding the receiver's hot streak until the wheels fall off.