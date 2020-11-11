Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Bourne (undisclosed) will be able to practice later this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bourne currently is logging his second stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last week, but the 49ers seemingly are confident that was merely the result of false positives and not an actual bout with the illness. While he'll have to be activated from the aforementioned list in order to get back on the field, he does have two more chances to practice this week.