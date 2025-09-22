Bourne had four receptions on six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 16-15 win over Arizona.

Bourne got the spot-start in place of Jauan Jennings (ankle) on Sunday, finishing with season highs in targets, receptions and yardage. The 29-year-old Bourne saw his playing time increase from 49 percent as the third receiver last week to 73 percent as the starter. Jennings may end up missing just one game and suspended WR Demarcus Robinson will be active in Week 4, so the small role Bourne carved out in recent weeks may vanish in short order.