Bourne failed to catch his only target in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.

WR Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) was back on the sidelines for Week 18, but it was Demarcus Robinson (3-24-0) who filled in for the oft-injured starter this time around. Bourne had been elevated ahead of Robinson in similar scenarios earlier this season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan shuffled his veteran backups in the receiver pecking order Saturday. This development, coupled with the potential for Pearsall to return for the wild-card round, severely limits Bourne's upside for the start of the playoffs.