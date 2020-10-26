Bourne did not have any receptions (one target) in Sunday's 33-6 victory over the Patriots.

The 49ers turned in a performance reminiscent of its run to the Super Bowl in 2019 where the ground game and defense dominated the opponent so effectively that they barely needed to pass. This game script affected Bourne the most, as he was left without a reception for the first time this season despite being on the field for 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Bourne -- who has been serving as the team's slot man in recent weeks -- should return to the starting lineup against the Seahawks in Week 8 after coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will "miss some time" after sustaining yet another lower-body injury Sunday.