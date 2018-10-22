Bourne was not targeted in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

Trent Taylor (back) was able to return to action, pushing Bourne back to fourth on the receiver depth chart. The Rams' dominance in the trenches resulted in C.J. Beathard targeting wide receivers just nine times, none of which went Bourne's way. The 23-year-old's value is severely limited now that the starting receiving corp in San Francisco is back at full strength.

