Bourne had one catch for four yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Bourne was limited to just one catch for the second consecutive week, and he finished last in terms of wide receiver snaps despite the game being a blowout. It seems like the 24-year-old is simply a depth wideout for this team until someone goes down with injury.

