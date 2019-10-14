49ers' Kendrick Bourne: One target in win
Bourne caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.
Bourne was a non-factor from a fantasy perspective in this contest. Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) had to leave Sunday's win in the second half, and the severity of the wideout's injury is currently unknown. If he is forced to miss any time, Bourne could be elevated to third on the depth chart. That said, the 49ers and their stout defense seem content running the ball down the opposition's throats, so even if Bourne's role expands, there probably wouldn't be much fantasy value to be had.
