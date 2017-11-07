49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Plays 40 snaps Sunday
Bourne caught two passes (six targets) for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to Arizona.
Bourne saw the most action he has seen all season following injuries to Pierre Garcon (neck) and Trent Taylor (ribs). The rookie's 40 offensive snaps and six targets ranked third among all San Francisco receivers. The 6-foot-1 wideout provides more size than most of his fellow receivers, but he doesn't possess the same breakaway speed (4.68 40-yard dash time) that Marquise Goodwin or Aldrick Robinson bring to the table. Bourne should be on the field for most three-receiver sets against the Giants and see a similar target share now that Taylor has officially been ruled out for Week 10.
