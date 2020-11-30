Bourne had three receptions (five targets) for 34 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) made his long-awaited return following the team's bye week, but with Brandon Aiyuk (reserve/COVID-19) out of action, Bourne stuck at third on the depth chart and logged 57 percent of the snaps. The veteran wideout finished ahead of second-string starter Richie James Jr. (88 percent of snaps for one reception for 29 yards) in terms of fantasy production, but that should be considered an anomaly if their snap counts remain consistent going forward. Expect Bourne to fill a similar slot role against the Bills on Monday if Aiyuk is forced to miss another game.