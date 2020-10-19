Bourne had two receptions (three targets) for 44 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

Bourne finished third in receptions, targets and yardage for the 49ers while playing 56 percent of offensive snaps in a game where the passing offense returned to life. The 25-year-old also appears to be firmly entrenched at third on the wide receiver depth chart behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, which lowers the cap on his already limited fantasy value. Bourne likely will have to find the end zone in order to provide fantasy value against the Patriots on Sunday.