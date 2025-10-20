49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Production peters out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourne pulled in both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons.
Bourne failed to extend his unlikely streak of recording exactly 142 yards to three games in Sunday's win. The drop-off was drastic for the veteran wideout after finishing with a season-low two targets. It was a rare victory led by San Francisco's defense and rushing attack, resulting in poor receiving lines for every position player outside of RB Christian McCaffrey (7-72-0). Bourne's role could reduce further in Week 8 if Ricky Pearsall (knee) is able to return from injury. For now, consider Bourne at the bare minimum a deep-league option against the Texans next Sunday.
