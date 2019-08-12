Bourne hauled in his lone target for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Cowboys.

Bourne's stat line was mostly forgettable, but it was even more concerning that he didn't "start" a game that Marquise Goodwin sat out. The 23-year-old will compete with veteran Jordan Matthews and rookies Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd -- who both had big games Saturday -- for a significant role in the offense this year. Bourne will have to step things up in the coming preseason games in order to beat out the 49ers' new acquisitions.