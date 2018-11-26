Bourne caught two passes (three targets) for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

Bourne started alongside Dante Pettis with both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) missing the contest. The 23-year-old has stepped up when called upon at various points of the season, but it was Pettis (four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown) who reaped the benefits of the lineup promotion. Goodwin and Garcon's statuses are unclear for Week 13's matchup against the Seahawks, but it appears that Pettis, and not Bourne, is the wideout to target in deeper formats if either of the 49ers' usual starters are held out Sunday.