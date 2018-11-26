49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Quiet in spot start
Bourne caught two passes (three targets) for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers.
Bourne started alongside Dante Pettis with both Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee) missing the contest. The 23-year-old has stepped up when called upon at various points of the season, but it was Pettis (four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown) who reaped the benefits of the lineup promotion. Goodwin and Garcon's statuses are unclear for Week 13's matchup against the Seahawks, but it appears that Pettis, and not Bourne, is the wideout to target in deeper formats if either of the 49ers' usual starters are held out Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Ready for another fill-in start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Healthy for Week 12•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Appears limited at practice•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Gains 33 yards on four catches•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Scores third touchdown•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Takes advantage of opportunity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....