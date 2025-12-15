Bourne had two receptions on three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Titans.

Bourne jumped back up to third on San Francisco's receiver depth chart while logging 33 snaps on offense (45 percent) Sunday. The 29-year-old also nabbed his first reception since Week 10 after seemingly falling out of favor midseason. If Bourne continues to operate as the 49ers' third receiver down the stretch, then desperate fantasy managers in deeper formats could take a look at the veteran against the Colts next Monday. Especially if starter Ricky Pearsall (ankle/knee) is limited by a couple of minor injuries that cropped up in Week 15's win.