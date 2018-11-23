49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Ready for another fill-in start
Bourne is expected to start in place of Pierre Garcon (knee) on Sunday against the Buccaneers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Otherwise limited to a minor role, Bourne has 11 catches for 104 yards on 16 targets in the two games Garcon has missed this season. A matchup with Tampa Bay does create some upside, but Bourne will have a hard time matching the aforementioned volume in an offense that also wants to find targets for George Kittle, Marquise Goodwin, Matt Breida and Dante Pettis.
