The 49ers activated Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
Bourne was placed on the list Wednesday after testing positive earlier that day, but negative tests Thursday and Friday seemingly confirmed that the initial result was a false positive. The wideout was still forced to miss Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Packers, while fellow receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and offensive tackle Trent Williams also sat out after being deemed close contacts of Bourne. In addition to Bourne, the 49ers activated Aiyuk, Samuel and Williams on Friday, so they should be available for the team's next game Nov. 15 in New Orleans. Samuel does have a hamstring injury that could prevent him from playing, which would free up more snaps and targets for Bourne.
