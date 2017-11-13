Bourne hauled in all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.

The undrafted rookie saw his first action as a receiver last week (two catches for 39 yards) and saw similar production for the second consecutive game. Bourne's uptick in production has coinciding with a couple of injuries to San Francisco's receiving corps, but even if Trent Taylor (ribs) is able to return following the team's bye week, the 1-9 49ers may opt to keep the 22-year-old involved in the passing game to see what they have in the Eastern Washington product down the stretch.