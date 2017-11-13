49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Remains involved Sunday
Bourne hauled in all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Giants.
The undrafted rookie saw his first action as a receiver last week (two catches for 39 yards) and saw similar production for the second consecutive game. Bourne's uptick in production has coinciding with a couple of injuries to San Francisco's receiving corps, but even if Trent Taylor (ribs) is able to return following the team's bye week, the 1-9 49ers may opt to keep the 22-year-old involved in the passing game to see what they have in the Eastern Washington product down the stretch.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...