The 49ers placed Bourne on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bourne was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Wednesday after testing positive for the virus, but subsequent negative tests allowed him to be activated on Friday. Now, however, it appears that new developments will require the 25-year-old wideout to return to the reserve list. With Deebo Samuel (hamstring) still banged up, Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James and Trent Taylor are currently the only fully available wideouts on San Francisco's roster.
