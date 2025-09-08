Bourne has agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bourne didn't ink with a team immediately after visiting with the 49ers and Commanders last week, but he now commits to what always seemed to be the most sensible landing spot, given San Francisco's current absences in the wide receiver corps. Jauan Jennings (shoulder) exited early Week 1 and is slated for an MRI, while Demarcus Robinson (suspension) won't return until Week 5 and Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) appears to be targeting a Week 6 debut. That positions Bourne to potentially contribute immediately in a depth role for his new team Week 2 against the Saints.