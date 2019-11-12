49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Scores another touchdown
Bourne caught four of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks.
Bourne started the game with a 10-yard touchdown catch to cap San Francisco's second drive, giving him scores in the back-to-back outings. However, after that point, he endured a couple of drops, including one that he tipped for a Seahawks interception. This all came on a night fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders was forced into an early exit due to a ribs injury and tight end George Kittle (knee/ankle) didn't suit up at all. Despite his inconsistency, Bourne trailed only rookie Deebo Samuel in the major receiving categories, and he could be similarly involved if Sanders and Kittle are absent in Week 11.
