49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Scores first career postseason TD
Bourne caught three of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-10 NFC divisional round victory over Minnesota.
Bourne's three catches tied Deebo Samuel for the team lead in receptions, but the former was the only receiver to hit pay dirt. It's tough to take away a whole lot from the 49ers' passing attack in this one, as the team played with the lead for the final three quarters and ran the ball 71 percent of the time. The 6-foot-1 wideout does offer upside in terms of his red-zone skills, as he now has six touchdowns on just 33 receptions this season, but he remains a cheap flyer in DFS formats heading into the NFC Championship Round next Sunday.
