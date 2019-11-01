Bourne was targeted just once, but he caught that pass for a seven-yard touchdown in Thursday's 28-25 win over Arizona,

Bourne played less than a third of the team's offensive snaps for the sixth time through eight games this season. The touchdown was a positive for the 24-year-old -- and his 6-foot-1 frame does make him a decent red-zone target -- but it's tough to provide fantasy value as the fourth wideout on the depth chart. Bourne should not be a waiver target heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks.