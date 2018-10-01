49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Scores second touchdown
Bourne had three receptions (four targets) for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to San Diego.
The 49ers were playing from behind in the second half, allowing Bourne to get involved in a pass-happy gameplan. The 23-year-old has now converted two touchdowns in the redzone, and his favorable size (6-foot-1) could result in continued looks from in close. Bourne is still low in the wideout pecking order (23 offensive snaps over the previous three weeks), but his role could expand slightly if Dante Pettis' knee injury proves to be serious. Bourne should be considered a touchdown or bust fantasy option for the time being.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Scores short touchdown•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Sticks on 53-man roster•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Enjoys strong offseason•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Carves out role•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Bursts onto scene with 85 yards•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Tied for second in receiver snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...