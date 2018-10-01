Bourne had three receptions (four targets) for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to San Diego.

The 49ers were playing from behind in the second half, allowing Bourne to get involved in a pass-happy gameplan. The 23-year-old has now converted two touchdowns in the redzone, and his favorable size (6-foot-1) could result in continued looks from in close. Bourne is still low in the wideout pecking order (23 offensive snaps over the previous three weeks), but his role could expand slightly if Dante Pettis' knee injury proves to be serious. Bourne should be considered a touchdown or bust fantasy option for the time being.