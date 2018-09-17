Bourne pulled in his lone target for a four-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions.

Bourne moved up to fourth on the wide receiver depth chart with Marquis Goodwin (quad) being held out. The 23-year-old took advantage of the opportunity, scoring the first touchdown of his NFL career on a swing route out of the backfield. Bourne would revert to a depth/special teams role if Goodwin is able to return next week against Kansas City.