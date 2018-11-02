Bourne caught both of his targets for six yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.

Bourne's strong Week 8 performance (seven catches for 71 yards) helped him vault ahead of Trent Taylor (healthy scratch) on the depth chart. The second-year wideout took advantage of the opportunity, cashing in for his third touchdown of the season. Bourne's role has varied on a week-to-week basis, but he was targeted in the red zone for the fifth time through nine games, the highest total among all San Francisco wideouts. The 23-year-old's upside remains capped so long as Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon are healthy, but his touchdown potential could attract deep-league owners in a pinch against the Giants in Week 10.