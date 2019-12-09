Bourne caught three of four targets for 18 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 48-46 win over the Saints.

Bourne's strong fantasy line was buoyed by a pair of touchdown grabs, bringing his season total up to a new career high of five through 13 games. The 24-year-old's nose for the end zone isn't a fluke, as his size (6-foot-1) makes him an ideal target on the outside when stacked up against his fellow wideouts, who all check in under six feet. Bourne maintained his spot as third on the wide receiver depth chart -- 57 percent of offensive snaps -- but he doesn't garner enough targets (averaging three targets over last three games) to be trusted outside of deeper formats.