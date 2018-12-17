Bourne caught two passes (four targets) for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over Seattle.

Bourne finished second in wide receiver targets behind Dante Pettis for the second straight game, even with Marquise Goodwin (calf) suiting up. The 49ers clearly want to give their young receivers an opportunity in a lost season, but the 23-year-old's production is too sporadic to be trusted in standard leagues, especially with Chicago's dominant pass defense coming to town Sunday.

