49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Sees four targets in win
Bourne caught two passes (four targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Broncos.
Bourne remained involved in the offensive gameplan despite Marquise Goodwin's (personal) return. The 23-year-old actually received two more targets than than Goodwin, but that may have been an anomaly rather than change in the receiving depth chart. Still, the fact that Bourne remained in three-receiver sets over fellow youngsters Richie James and Trent Taylor shows the confidence the 49ers have in the 2017 undrafted free agent. If Pierre Garcon (knee) remains sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks, then Bourne should see a similar workload and potentially creep onto the radar of deep-league owners hurting for an active receiver.
