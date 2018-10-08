49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Sees seven targets Sunday
Bourne recorded four catches (seven targets) for 33 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
Bourne was elevated into the starting lineup with both Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) and Dante Pettis (knee) sitting this one out. The 23-year-old saw a career-high seven targets, but none of those came in the red zone (two red-zone targets and two touchdowns over previous three games), resulting in a lackluster fantasy line. It is unclear if the aforementioned Goodwin and Pettis will be able to return next week against the Packers, so Bourne could be in line for another start.
