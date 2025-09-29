Bourne was held to one reception on four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.

Jauan Jennings returned to action from a minor injury as expected, pushing Bourne back into the No. 3 role he was serving prior to last week's spot-start. The 29-year-old Bourne did finish with more playing time (68 percent) than Demarcus Robinson (38 percent), who was returning from a three-game suspension himself. It appears that Bourne settled into the No. 3 role for San Francisco, but he could see his playing time elevated temporarily in Week 5 if Ricky Pearsall (knee) is unable to suit up against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.