49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Settles in as No. 3 WR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourne was held to one reception on four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars.
Jauan Jennings returned to action from a minor injury as expected, pushing Bourne back into the No. 3 role he was serving prior to last week's spot-start. The 29-year-old Bourne did finish with more playing time (68 percent) than Demarcus Robinson (38 percent), who was returning from a three-game suspension himself. It appears that Bourne settled into the No. 3 role for San Francisco, but he could see his playing time elevated temporarily in Week 5 if Ricky Pearsall (knee) is unable to suit up against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Nabs four receptions in spot-start•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Should see uptick in snaps Sunday•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Three catches in return to Niners•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Reuniting with Niners•
-
Kendrick Bourne: Not signing this week•
-
Kendrick Bourne: Works out for San Francisco•