San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Bourne is "probably" going to be a starting receiver for the team in Sunday's game against the Cardinals with Jauan Jennings (ankle) listed as questionable but set to be inactive for the Week 3 contest, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bourne began his second stint in the 49ers organization last week, when he joined San Francisco on a one-year deal after he was previously cut by the Patriots at the conclusion of the preseason. Despite having limited practice time with the 49ers leading up to the Week 2 win over the Saints, Bourne still played 35 of the team's 71 offensive snaps in the contest, finishing with a 3-32-0 receiving line on three targets. With Jennings out of the mix for Week 3, Bourne should be in store for an uptick in snaps and targets while likely settling in as the 49ers' No. 2 wideout behind Ricky Pearsall.