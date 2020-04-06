49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Signs RFA tender
Bourne signed his restricted free agent tender Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
San Francisco will pay Bourne $3.26 million in 2020 after tendering him at the second-round level last month. The wideout tallied 30 receptions for 358 yards and five touchdowns while playing a full 16-game slate last season.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Getting second-round tender•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Finishes season with 42 yards•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Catches one pass•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Scores first career postseason TD•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Finishes season with five scores•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Gains 29 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Superflex rookie-only mock
Here are the results and Heath Cummings' thoughts on a SuperFlex rookie-only mock draft held...
-
Rookie-only mock draft exit survey
Why did these CBS drafters select these rookies where they did in our all-rookie draft for...
-
4/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down our latest Superflex mock draft, including a new strategy for drafting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings, picks
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.