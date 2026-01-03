49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Stands to benefit with Pearsall out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bourne is in line for more work Saturday versus the Seahawks with Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) inactive, Brianna Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.
In Pearsall's absences Weeks 5-10 and 16 this season, Bourne has been the biggest beneficiary among San Francisco's wide receivers, tallying a 26-422-0 line on 34 targets over those seven games. He'll have to vie with fellow WR Jauan Jennings, RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle (ankle) for looks from QB Brock Purdy, but the opportunity still knocks for Bourne.
