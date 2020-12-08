Bourne played 49 percent of offensive snaps and logged four receptions (six targets) for 35 yards in Monday's 34-24 loss to the Bills.

Bourne remained at third on the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart following the return of Brandon Aiyuk (reserve/COVID-19) to the starting lineup; it was Richie James (seven offensive snaps) who was bumped down from second to fourth on the depth chart. The veteran wideout would have had a better fantasy outing had the official unit not overturned what was initially ruled a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It was a questionable decision considering there didn't appear to be clear evidence to make a ruling in either direction, which usually results in the referees on field to let the initial call "stand." Bourne didn't get another shot to score after quarterback Nick Mullens caused a false start and then promptly threw an interception in the end zone. The 25-year-old won't draw much fantasy appeal heading into Sunday's tilt against Washington as the slot man in an offense that requires heavy volume or a trip to the end zone in order to post usable statistics.