49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Sticks on 53-man roster
Bourne survived Saturday's roster cuts and will begin the season on the 49ers' 53-man roster.
Bourne made the cut over veteran Aldrick Robinson and fellow youngster Aaron Burbridge. The 2017 undrafted wideout was able to make his mark with 257 yards on 16 receptions over the final eight games of his rookie season. With the top of the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart set in stone, Bourne will serve a special teams/depth role to begin the year.
More News
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Enjoys strong offseason•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Carves out role•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Bursts onto scene with 85 yards•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Tied for second in receiver snaps•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Remains involved Sunday•
-
49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Plays 40 snaps Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...