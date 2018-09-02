Bourne survived Saturday's roster cuts and will begin the season on the 49ers' 53-man roster.

Bourne made the cut over veteran Aldrick Robinson and fellow youngster Aaron Burbridge. The 2017 undrafted wideout was able to make his mark with 257 yards on 16 receptions over the final eight games of his rookie season. With the top of the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart set in stone, Bourne will serve a special teams/depth role to begin the year.

