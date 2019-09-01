Bourne made it safely onto the 49ers' 53-man roster following Saturday's roster cut deadline, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bourne was competing with veteran Jordan Matthews for one of the final receiver openings this preseason, and he apparently showed enough (six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns) to win the battle by a narrow margin. The 2017 undrafted wideout took a step forward when called upon last year, nabbing 42 receptions for 487 yards and four scores over 16 games (eight starts). Despite his improvements, the 24-year-old will likely spend the majority of the season lower on the depth chart when San Francisco's revamped receiving corps is at full strength. That said, Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) are doubtful for Week 1, so Bourne could find himself getting some run against Tampa Bay.

