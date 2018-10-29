Bourne caught seven of 10 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Pierre Garcon (knee) did not suit up for this one, opening the door for Bourne to enter the starting receiver rotation. The 23-year-old led the 49ers in receptions, targets and yards. This was likely a result of Marquise Goodwin drawing the tough matchup with Patrick Peterson, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect this kind of usage on a regular basis. Bourne, however, did appear to move ahead of rookie Dante Pettis on the depth chart, who did not record and catch and was limited to special teams duties in his return from a knee injury. Garcon may be required to miss an additional game due to the short turnaround of Thursday's matchup with the Raiders, so Bourne could find himself starting on the outside alongside Goodwin again.