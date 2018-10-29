49ers' Kendrick Bourne: Takes advantage of opportunity
Bourne caught seven of 10 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.
Pierre Garcon (knee) did not suit up for this one, opening the door for Bourne to enter the starting receiver rotation. The 23-year-old led the 49ers in receptions, targets and yards. This was likely a result of Marquise Goodwin drawing the tough matchup with Patrick Peterson, so fantasy owners shouldn't expect this kind of usage on a regular basis. Bourne, however, did appear to move ahead of rookie Dante Pettis on the depth chart, who did not record and catch and was limited to special teams duties in his return from a knee injury. Garcon may be required to miss an additional game due to the short turnaround of Thursday's matchup with the Raiders, so Bourne could find himself starting on the outside alongside Goodwin again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...