Bourne caught four passes on six targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.

Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) was able to start the contest but was clearly limited physically, which allowed Bourne to remain involved in a pseudo-starting role. The 24-year-old responded with his third consecutive game with a receiving touchdown. Undrafted in 2017, the wideout has proven to be more reliable than receivers on the team with a higher pedigree, keeping him in the top three on the wide receiver depth chart ahead of the likes of Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin. Bourne's 6-foot-1 frame has earned him looks in the red zone, and he is cashing in on those opportunities with flying colors. He will look to extend his touchdown streak to four games while serving a similar role against the Packers next week on Sunday Night Football.