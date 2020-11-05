Bourne (illness) tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, but he'll remain out for the 49ers' game against the Packers later in the day, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Bourne believes that his COVID-19 test result from Wednesday was a false positive, as he and the three other individuals that live with him all tested negative a day later. Even so, NFL protocols won't afford Bourne enough time to gain clearance for Thursday's game, leaving the 49ers extremely thin at wide receiver with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Considering Samuel and Aiyuk were placed on the list due to being high-risk close contacts of Bourne, Chan notes that all players likely would have removed from the list had the 49ers been playing a Sunday or Monday game this week. With that in mind, Bourne should be ready to go for the 49ers' Week 10 game Nov. 15 in New Orleans.