Bourne caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

Seeing his first action as a 49er since 2020 after four seasons with the Patriots, Bourne wound up catching passes from a familiar face in former New England quarterback Mac Jones, who was filling in for Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder). Bourne's longest gain went for 13 yards, and as expected he operated as the clear No. 3 wide receiver behind Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. Bourne could get competition for that role as soon as Week 4, when Demarcus Robinson returns from a suspension, but that still gives him at least one more game in which to make an impact in Week 3 against the Cardinals.