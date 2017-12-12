Bourne was on the field for 31 of 73 offensive snaps Sunday, finishing with two receptions for 29 yards in a win over Houston.

The undrafted rookie has carved out a regular role in this offense by averaging over 29 snaps over his previous seven contests after beginning the season as a member of the special teams unit. He has has only seen more than three targets once over that span, but the distribution of playing time suggests that the 49ers want to get a better look at the possession receiver. It's tough to recommend Bourne in almost any fantasy format considering the high-stakes nature of this time of year, but deep-league owners and those in dynasty formats should at least make note of Bourne in the event an injury propels him into a high-usage role in the future.