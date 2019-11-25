Bourne caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.

Bourne technically outproduced Emmanuel Sanders (one catch for 15 yards), but the latter played a starter's share of snaps (67 percent) compared to the former's 50 percent. The 24-year-old only appears to gain value when the 49ers' receiving corps isn't at full strength, and it was as close to full go as it has been in some time Sunday. Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee/ankle) figure to only get healthier down the stretch, limiting Bourne's fantasy appeal heading into a Week 13 matchup with Baltimore.