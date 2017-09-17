Bourne (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday for the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seahawks.

Bourne was active for the 49ers' season-opening loss to the Panthers, but only logged 10 snaps, with seven coming on special teams. He'll don street clothes in Week 2, with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan opting to keep return specialist Victor Bolden active instead as the team's No. 5 wideout.