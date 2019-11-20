Play

Street (knee) is targetting a return to practice by Week 14, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Street has been out of action all season long, recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, but could return in a few weeks' time, depending on his health and recovery from knee surgery. The 23-year-old was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but Street has yet to play a down at the NFL level because of injuries.

