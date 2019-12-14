49ers' Kentavius Street: Activated from IR
Street (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Street's return to the 53-man roster comes just in time, as a defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) was placed on IR on Saturday. The 23-year-old hasn't played a snap since being drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft due to setbacks of a pre-draft injury. Street will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Falcons.
