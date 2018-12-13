49ers' Kentavius Street: Activated to practice
Street (knee-ACL) was cleared to practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Street won't play in the team's final three regular season games, but the rookie will have the opportunity to prove he belongs with ample practice time. At North Carolina State, Street tallied 120 total tackles and 8.0 sacks over four seasons.
