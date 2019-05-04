Street did not participate in the 49ers rookie minicamp but is fully healthy following a 2018 ACL tear, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The defensive tackle was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list last season but never was cleared to play. It appears as if 2018 fourth-round pick is fully healthy now, actively participating in the team's weight-room workouts during rookie minicamp. He'll join a host of other 49ers competing for a 53-man roster spot.